Columbia Lions and the Richmond Spiders square off in Glen Allen, Virginia

Richmond Spiders (8-1) vs. Columbia Lions (7-3) Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Columbia play…

Richmond Spiders (8-1) vs. Columbia Lions (7-3)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Columbia play at Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The Lions have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Columbia is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spiders have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. Richmond is the leader in the A-10 giving up just 51.0 points per game while holding opponents to 33.9% shooting.

Columbia scores 73.5 points, 22.5 more per game than the 51.0 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 10.0 more points per game (74.1) than Columbia allows (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions.

Rachel Ullstrom is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Spiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.