Columbia defeats Merchant Marine 98-49

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe’s 25 points helped Columbia defeat Merchant Marine 98-49 on Saturday.

O’Keefe added five rebounds for the Lions (9-1). Blair Thompson scored 11 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Josiah Cunningham had nine points and went 3 of 6 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Drew Zalescik led the Mariners in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds.

