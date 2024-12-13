Colorado takes on South Dakota State, seeks 8th straight home win

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2, 0-1 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts South Dakota State aiming to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Buffaloes are 6-0 in home games. Colorado ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Trevor Baskin paces the Buffaloes with 7.0 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 0-2 on the road. South Dakota State averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Colorado averages 76.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 67.3 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 39.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Buffaloes.

Joe Sayler averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

