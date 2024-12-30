Colorado State visits Uduje and San Jose State

Colorado State Rams (7-6, 1-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-2 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m.…

Colorado State Rams (7-6, 1-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-2 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on Colorado State after Josh Uduje scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 73-71 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans have gone 3-3 at home. San Jose State averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Rams are 1-1 in MWC play. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

San Jose State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donavan Yap is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Spartans.

Nique Clifford is averaging 16.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.