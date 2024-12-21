Colorado State Rams square off against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-2, 1-1 Southland) vs. Colorado State Rams (9-3) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-2, 1-1 Southland) vs. Colorado State Rams (9-3)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays SFA in San Diego, California.

The Rams are 9-3 in non-conference play. Colorado State is third in the MWC with 15.3 assists per game led by Emma Ronsiek averaging 3.4.

The Ladyjacks are 8-1 in non-conference play.

Colorado State scores 67.8 points, 5.3 more per game than the 62.5 SFA allows. SFA averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Colorado State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rams.

Ashlyn Traylor is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Ladyjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

