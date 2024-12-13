Colorado State Rams and the VCU Rams square off in Henderson, Nevada

VCU Rams (8-2) vs. Colorado State Rams (5-4) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on…

VCU Rams (8-2) vs. Colorado State Rams (5-4)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on VCU in Henderson, Nevada.

The Colorado State Rams are 5-4 in non-conference play. Colorado State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The VCU Rams are 8-2 in non-conference play. VCU is eighth in the A-10 scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Colorado State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). VCU averages 7.0 more points per game (77.2) than Colorado State allows to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Colorado State Rams.

Joe Bamisile is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the VCU Rams.

