Colorado State Rams and the VCU Rams meet in Henderson, Nevada

VCU Rams (8-2) vs. Colorado State Rams (5-4)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Colorado State square off in Henderson, Nevada.

The Colorado State Rams are 5-4 in non-conference play. Colorado State averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The VCU Rams have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. VCU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Colorado State scores 74.2 points, 16.1 more per game than the 58.1 VCU allows. VCU averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is scoring 17.9 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colorado State Rams.

Joe Bamisile is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the VCU Rams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

