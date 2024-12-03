Colorado State plays Loyola Marymount following Clifford’s 25-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-3) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State…

Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-3)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Loyola Marymount after Nique Clifford scored 25 points in Colorado State’s 76-72 overtime win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Rams are 3-1 in home games. Colorado State ranks second in the MWC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Clifford averaging 9.0.

The Lions are 0-1 on the road. Loyola Marymount is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Colorado State scores 75.7 points, 7.5 more per game than the 68.2 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Lake is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.1 points.

Jevon Porter is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

