Colorado State hosts Gonzaga following Ejim’s 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-5) at Colorado State Rams (6-3)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on Colorado State after Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 95-54 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Rams have gone 5-1 in home games. Colorado State leads the MWC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Gonzaga ranks sixth in the WCC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Ejim averaging 9.6.

Colorado State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points above the 33.5% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Allie Turner averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc.

