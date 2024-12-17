Colorado State faces Radford in non-conference play

Radford Highlanders (9-3) at Colorado State Rams (5-5) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5;…

Radford Highlanders (9-3) at Colorado State Rams (5-5)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Radford in out-of-conference action.

The Rams are 4-1 in home games. Colorado State is ninth in the MWC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Morton averaging 1.6.

The Highlanders are 3-3 on the road. Radford is eighth in the Big South scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Jarvis Moss averaging 5.0.

Colorado State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Radford averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Rams.

Moss is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.