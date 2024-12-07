Colorado puts home win streak on the line against Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (5-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-2, 0-1 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (5-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Colorado State trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-0 in home games. Colorado averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Colorado State is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado averages 76.5 points, 6.5 more per game than the 70.0 Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Buffaloes.

Nique Clifford is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

