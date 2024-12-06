Colorado plays Colorado State, looks for 7th straight home win

Colorado State Rams (5-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-2, 0-1 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Colorado State Rams (5-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Colorado State trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Buffaloes are 5-0 in home games. Colorado is third in the Big 12 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevor Baskin averaging 4.4.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Colorado State has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Colorado State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Nique Clifford is averaging 18.9 points, 11 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

