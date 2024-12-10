Colorado hosts Denver after Garzon’s 20-point game

Denver Pioneers (4-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Denver after Lior…

Denver Pioneers (4-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Denver after Lior Garzon scored 20 points in Colorado’s 76-59 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Buffaloes are 5-1 on their home court. Colorado is seventh in the Big 12 with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Frida Formann averaging 12.0.

The Pioneers are 0-3 in road games. Denver ranks fifth in the Summit with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jojo Jones averaging 7.5.

Colorado averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 63.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the 62.5 Colorado gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garzon is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 12.5 points.

Jones is averaging 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pioneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

