Colorado hosts Bellarmine after Hammond’s 23-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-9) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces Bellarmine after Julian Hammond III scored 23 points in Colorado’s 81-70 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-0 in home games. Colorado is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Knights have gone 0-6 away from home. Bellarmine is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Colorado’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Ben Johnson is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

