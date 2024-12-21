Colorado Buffaloes play the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers on 3-game win streak

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will attempt to…

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 14 West Virginia.

The Buffaloes have gone 6-1 in home games. Colorado has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 on the road. West Virginia scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 35.9 points per game.

Colorado makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). West Virginia scores 22.4 more points per game (84.8) than Colorado allows (62.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Sydney Shaw averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 15.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

