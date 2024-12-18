Live Radio
Collier scores 15, William & Mary takes down Richmond 93-87

The Associated Press

December 18, 2024, 10:12 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Collier and Matteus Case each scored 15 points as William & Mary beat Richmond 93-87 on Wednesday night.

Collier added seven rebounds for the Tribe (5-6) and Case had six assists. Chase Lowe shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Dusan Neskovic led the way for the Spiders (4-7) with 20 points. Jonathan Beagle added 17 points and six rebounds for Richmond. Delonnie Hunt finished with 17 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

