Collier scores 15, William & Mary takes down Richmond 93-87

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Collier and Matteus Case each scored 15 points as William & Mary beat Richmond 93-87…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Collier and Matteus Case each scored 15 points as William & Mary beat Richmond 93-87 on Wednesday night.

Collier added seven rebounds for the Tribe (5-6) and Case had six assists. Chase Lowe shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Dusan Neskovic led the way for the Spiders (4-7) with 20 points. Jonathan Beagle added 17 points and six rebounds for Richmond. Delonnie Hunt finished with 17 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.