Colimerio has 15, Queens defeats VMI 81-78

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Leo Colimerio had 15 points in Queens’ 81-78 win against VMI on Saturday. Colimerio had seven…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Leo Colimerio had 15 points in Queens’ 81-78 win against VMI on Saturday.

Colimerio had seven rebounds and five assists for the Royals (4-5). Jaxon Pollard scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added eight rebounds. Yoav Berman had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line.

A 3-pointer by TJ Johnson got VMI within 77-76 with 8 seconds remaining, but Nasir Mann’s layup gave Queens an important three-point lead with 6 seconds left.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. led the way for the Keydets (5-6) with 19 points and four steals. TJ Johnson added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for VMI. Augustinas Kiudulas also put up 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.