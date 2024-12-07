Colgate takes on Northeastern on 3-game slide

Colgate Raiders (2-7) at Northeastern Huskies (6-3) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate enters the matchup with Northeastern…

Colgate Raiders (2-7) at Northeastern Huskies (6-3)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate enters the matchup with Northeastern as losers of three in a row.

The Huskies are 2-1 on their home court. Northeastern scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 1-4 away from home. Colgate allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Northeastern scores 71.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 72.9 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad King averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Brady Cummins is averaging 10.9 points for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

