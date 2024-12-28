Colgate takes on Canisius after Bair’s 24-point outing

Colgate Raiders (9-3) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-10, 0-2 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate…

Colgate Raiders (9-3) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-10, 0-2 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Canisius after Anne Bair scored 24 points in Colgate’s 69-45 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Golden Griffins are 0-4 on their home court. Canisius ranks sixth in the MAAC with 25.3 points per game in the paint led by Jaela Johnson averaging 10.0.

The Raiders are 3-2 on the road. Colgate scores 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Canisius is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Canisius allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

Bair is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.