Colgate takes on Canisius after Bair’s 24-point game

Colgate Raiders (9-3) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-10, 0-2 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Canisius after Anne Bair scored 24 points in Colgate’s 69-45 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Golden Griffins are 0-4 on their home court. Canisius is sixth in the MAAC with 25.3 points per game in the paint led by Jaela Johnson averaging 10.0.

The Raiders are 3-2 on the road. Colgate averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Canisius averages 53.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 59.3 Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 72.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 70.7 Canisius allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 35.7% and averaging 9.1 points for the Golden Griffins.

Bair is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

