Colgate Raiders take on the Iona Gaels for out-of-conference game

Iona Gaels (3-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Colgate Raiders (3-9) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts…

Iona Gaels (3-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Colgate Raiders (3-9)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Iona in out-of-conference action.

The Raiders are 2-1 in home games. Colgate is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Gaels are 0-4 in road games. Iona is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Colgate is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 66.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 72.7 Colgate gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 11.3 points for the Raiders.

Dejour Reaves is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.