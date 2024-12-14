Colgate hosts Vermont following Hurley’s 21-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (5-6) at Colgate Raiders (2-9) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Colgate…

Vermont Catamounts (5-6) at Colgate Raiders (2-9)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Colgate after TJ Hurley scored 21 points in Vermont’s 65-50 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Raiders are 1-1 in home games. Colgate is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Catamounts are 1-4 on the road. Vermont allows 66.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Colgate averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Cummins is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Raiders.

Hurley is shooting 39.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.