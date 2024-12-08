Colgate faces Northeastern on 3-game skid

Colgate Raiders (2-7) at Northeastern Huskies (6-3) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 135.5…

Colgate Raiders (2-7) at Northeastern Huskies (6-3)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over Northeastern.

The Huskies are 2-1 on their home court. Northeastern averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Raiders are 1-4 in road games. Colgate is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northeastern makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). Colgate averages 66.2 points per game, 1.1 more than the 65.1 Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad King averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Brady Cummins is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

