Coleman’s 25 help UAB take down Alabama A&M 96-67

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Christian Coleman scored 25 points as UAB beat Alabama A&M 96-67 on Wednesday night.

Coleman added 11 rebounds for the Blazers (6-6). Efrem Johnson scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Ja’Borri McGhee shot 5 of 14 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding four steals.

Jaylen Colon finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs (4-7). Chad Moodie added 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Alabama A&M. Lorenzo Downey also had 11 points.

UAB took the lead with 13:35 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 57-28 at halftime, with Coleman racking up 16 points. UAB pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 24-point lead to 32 points. They closed out the victory over Alabama A&M from there, as McGhee led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

