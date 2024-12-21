Coleman leads UCF against Jacksonville after 20-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-5) at UCF Knights (8-2) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -14.5; over/under is…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-5) at UCF Knights (8-2)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Jacksonville after Dallan Coleman scored 20 points in UCF’s 88-75 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Knights have gone 7-0 at home. UCF ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 2.0.

The Dolphins have gone 1-4 away from home. Jacksonville has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCF is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 71.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 74.8 UCF gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Knights.

Robert McCray is averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

