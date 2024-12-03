Coleman and Seton Hall host NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (1-8) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-4) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays…

NJIT Highlanders (1-8) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays NJIT after Isaiah Coleman scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 63-51 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Pirates have gone 2-2 in home games. Seton Hall has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 0-6 on the road. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East scoring 22.7 points per game in the paint led by Tariq Francis averaging 4.8.

Seton Hall is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 45.8% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.9 points.

Francis is averaging 19.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

