Codie scores a career-high 20 points as Texas routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 121-57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nic Codie scored a career-high 20 points off the Texas bench to lead eight players in double-digit scoring as the Longhorns routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 121-57 on Sunday.

Three Longhorns, Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Kadin Shedrick posted season-high point totals. Codie and Devon Pryor each scored a career-best total as Texas shot 62.9% from the field (44 of 70) and knocked down 17 three-pointers while handing the Golden Lions their 10th straight road loss.

Pope and Arthur Kaluma each hit 3-pointers in the opening two minutes and the Longhorns raced to a 38-8 lead in the first 10 minutes and held a 40-point advantage at the break, 66-26.

Codie knocked down 8 of 10 from the field, hit both of his 3-point attempts and was 2 for 2 from the foul line. Pope finished with 17 points, hitting 5 of 6 from behind the arc. Shedrick and Weaver each scored 14 points with Weaver adding eight rebounds. Kaluma scored 13 points and grabbed six boards and Julian Larry scored 11 points and dished 13 assists off the bench. Tramon Mark scored 10 points with six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots and Pryor added 10 points off the bench.

Christian Moore led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-10) with 14 points off the bench. Dante Sawyer added 12 points.

