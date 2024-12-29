Coastal Carolina wins 75-53 against Warner

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Colin Granger’s 20 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Warner 75-53 on Sunday night. Granger added 12…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Colin Granger’s 20 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Warner 75-53 on Sunday night.

Granger added 12 rebounds for the Chanticleers (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference). Rasheed Jones added 17 points while going 7 of 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and had nine rebounds.

Blaize Darling Jr. led the Royals in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.