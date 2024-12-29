Live Radio
Coastal Carolina wins 75-53 against Warner

The Associated Press

December 29, 2024, 6:45 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Colin Granger’s 20 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Warner 75-53 on Sunday night.

Granger added 12 rebounds for the Chanticleers (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference). Rasheed Jones added 17 points while going 7 of 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and had nine rebounds.

Blaize Darling Jr. led the Royals in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

