Coastal Carolina visits Winthrop after Johnson’s 20-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) at Winthrop Eagles (7-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Coastal Carolina after Nick Johnson scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 86-78 win over the Queens Royals.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Winthrop has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers are 1-3 on the road. Coastal Carolina has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Winthrop scores 84.2 points, 19.9 more per game than the 64.3 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 64.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 71.4 Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Eagles.

Rasheed Jones is averaging 12.3 points for the Chanticleers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.