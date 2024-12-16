Coastal Carolina visits Forrest and N.C. A&T

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-8, 0-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-8, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Coastal Carolina after Ryan Forrest scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 83-74 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Aggies are 2-1 in home games. N.C. A&T is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chanticleers are 1-4 in road games. Coastal Carolina averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

N.C. A&T averages 76.0 points, 9.3 more per game than the 66.7 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 68.5 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 79.8 N.C. A&T gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 9.5 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Aggies.

Rasheed Jones is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.