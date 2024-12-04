Coastal Carolina visits Campbell following Sinani’s 22-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-4) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-4) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -4.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Coastal Carolina after Jasin Sinani scored 22 points in Campbell’s 72-66 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels are 2-1 on their home court. Campbell is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers are 0-3 on the road. Coastal Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Campbell averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 65.1 points per game, equal to what Campbell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sinani is shooting 36.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Fighting Camels.

Rasheed Jones averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.