Coastal Carolina visits Arkansas State after Todd’s 31-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Coastal Carolina after Taryn Todd scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 98-89 overtime victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Red Wolves have gone 6-0 at home. Arkansas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-4 away from home. Coastal Carolina is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arkansas State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Arkansas State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 9.7 points.

Rasheed Jones is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.