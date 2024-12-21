Coastal Carolina visits Arkansas State after Todd’s 31-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -15.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Coastal Carolina after Taryn Todd scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 98-89 overtime victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Red Wolves are 6-0 in home games. Arkansas State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-4 away from home. Coastal Carolina averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas State averages 79.3 points, 12.5 more per game than the 66.8 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 68.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 71.9 Arkansas State gives up.

The Red Wolves and Chanticleers square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

Rasheed Jones is shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

