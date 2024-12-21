Coastal Carolina takes on South Carolina State after Bruce’s 23-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces South Carolina State after Mallory Bruce scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 96-64 win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-0 at home. Coastal Carolina is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-6 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 20.4 turnovers per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 78.9 points, 12.8 more per game than the 66.1 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Chanticleers.

Ali Hardwell is averaging 6.3 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

