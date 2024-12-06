Coastal Carolina takes on Jacksonville State following Brooks’ 20-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-1) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Jacksonville State after Savannah Brooks scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 82-63 victory over the Coker Cobras.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-0 at home. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 in road games.

Coastal Carolina averages 81.0 points, 21.8 more per game than the 59.2 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

Mya Barnes is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

