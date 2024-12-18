Coastal Carolina plays UNC Wilmington, looks for 4th straight win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina comes into a matchup with UNC Wilmington as winners of three games in a row.

The Chanticleers are 4-0 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Alancia Ramsey leads the Chanticleers with 5.4 boards.

The Seahawks have gone 1-2 away from home. UNC Wilmington scores 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Coastal Carolina scores 76.8 points, 16.4 more per game than the 60.4 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 39.8% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Chanticleers.

Taylor Henderson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks.

