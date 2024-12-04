Clifford has 19 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Colorado State over Loyola Marymount 83-54

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford scored 19 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and had six assists as Colorado State…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford scored 19 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and had six assists as Colorado State beat Loyola Marymount 83-54 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Lake and Kyan Evans added 14 points apiece with each making four 3-pointers for the Rams (5-3).

Will Johnston led the Lions (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Myron Amey Jr. added 10 points for Loyola Marymount. Jan Vide had nine points.

Colorado State took the lead with 15:29 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 46-20 at halftime, with Lake racking up 12 points. Clifford scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

