Clifford and the Colorado State Rams take on Maclin and the Radford Highlanders

Radford Highlanders (9-3) at Colorado State Rams (5-5)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nique Clifford and Colorado State host Brandon Maclin and Radford in non-conference play.

The Rams have gone 4-1 at home. Colorado State averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-3 in road games. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Colorado State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Radford has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Rams.

Maclin is averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

