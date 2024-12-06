Cleveland State visits Green Bay following Roy’s 34-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-7, 0-1 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 3…

Cleveland State Vikings (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-7, 0-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Cleveland State after Anthony Roy scored 34 points in Green Bay’s 84-75 loss to the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Phoenix have gone 1-2 at home. Green Bay is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Vikings are 0-1 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Green Bay scores 75.2 points, 6.2 more per game than the 69.0 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Green Bay allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roy is scoring 28.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Phoenix.

Tevin Smith is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.