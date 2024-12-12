Cleveland State plays Bethune-Cookman after Perdue’s 27-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (7-2, 2-0 Horizon) Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (7-2, 2-0 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Bethune-Cookman after Mickayla Perdue scored 27 points in Cleveland State’s 82-49 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Vikings are 4-0 in home games. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon with 15.9 assists per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 4.9.

The Wildcats are 0-5 in road games. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 4.4.

Cleveland State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 67.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the 63.7 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Leo averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Nicholson is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.