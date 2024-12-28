Cleveland State hosts Wright State after Stevenson’s 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Wright State after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 116-60 victory against the Midway Eagles.

The Vikings are 6-2 in home games. Cleveland State has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Raiders are 1-2 against conference opponents. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Noel averaging 13.4.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebrima Dibba is averaging four points and 3.8 assists for the Vikings.

Noel is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.