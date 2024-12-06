Clemson visits Pack and Miami (FL)

Clemson Tigers (8-1) at Miami Hurricanes (3-5) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Clemson…

Clemson Tigers (8-1) at Miami Hurricanes (3-5)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Clemson after Nijel Pack scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 76-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-2 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks sixth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Pack averaging 4.9.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 4.3.

Miami (FL) averages 82.4 points, 19.2 more per game than the 63.2 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 78.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 74.4 Miami (FL) allows to opponents.

The Hurricanes and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 16.1 points and 4.9 assists.

Chase Hunter is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.