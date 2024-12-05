Clemson Tigers to host the Florida Gators Thursday

Florida Gators (4-4) at Clemson Tigers (5-2) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Florida in…

Florida Gators (4-4) at Clemson Tigers (5-2)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Florida in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 at home. Clemson averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Gators are 0-1 on the road. Florida has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

Clemson scores 70.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 68.1 Florida allows. Florida averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Tigers.

Jeriah Warren is averaging 17.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Gators.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.