Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs square off in San Diego, California

Georgia Bulldogs (6-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (7-3, 1-0 ACC)

San Diego; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Clemson square off in San Diego, California.

The Tigers are 6-3 in non-conference play. Clemson scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have a 6-5 record in non-conference games. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mia Woolfolk averaging 5.0.

Clemson’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia allows. Georgia averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers.

Trinity Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

