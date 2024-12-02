Clemson takes home win streak into matchup with No. 8 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) at Clemson Tigers (7-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts No. 8…

Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) at Clemson Tigers (7-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts No. 8 Kentucky aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Clemson is fifth in the ACC with 14.8 assists per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.6.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Kentucky averages 96.7 points and has outscored opponents by 28.6 points per game.

Clemson makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Kentucky scores 33.8 more points per game (96.7) than Clemson allows (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

Otega Oweh is averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

