Clemson takes home win streak into matchup with No. 4 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) at Clemson Tigers (7-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2; over/under…

Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) at Clemson Tigers (7-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts No. 4 Kentucky aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Clemson is fifth in the ACC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.9.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Kentucky is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Clemson makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Kentucky scores 33.8 more points per game (96.7) than Clemson allows to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers.

Koby Brea is shooting 61.0% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.