Clemson squares off against Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (6-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (7-3, 1-0 ACC) San Diego; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Clemson…

Georgia Bulldogs (6-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (7-3, 1-0 ACC)

San Diego; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Clemson square off in San Diego, California.

The Tigers are 6-3 in non-conference play. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mia Moore averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs have a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Georgia averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Clemson makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Georgia averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Tigers.

Trinity Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.