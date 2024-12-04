Clemson faces Florida in non-conference action

Florida Gators (4-4) at Clemson Tigers (5-2) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Florida play…

Florida Gators (4-4) at Clemson Tigers (5-2)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Florida play in non-conference action.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 in home games. Clemson scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Gators are 0-1 on the road. Florida is seventh in the SEC scoring 82.9 points per game and is shooting 50.2%.

Clemson averages 70.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 68.1 Florida gives up. Florida averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers.

Jeriah Warren is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.3 points and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

