Claybrooks, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to host Stokes, Missouri State Bears

The Associated Press

December 15, 2024, 3:42 AM

Missouri State Bears (6-3) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-6)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts Missouri State in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Redhawks are 1-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

The Bears are 2-1 on the road. Missouri State leads the MVC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Linthacum averaging 2.9.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Redhawks.

Lacy Stokes is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

