Clark’s 21 help UMass-Lowell knock off Stonehill 78-67

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quincy Clark had 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 78-67 victory against Stonehill on Wednesday night.

Clark added six rebounds and three steals for the River Hawks (9-4). Max Brooks scored 18 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Martin Somerville finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Skyhawks (6-7) were led in scoring by Louie Semona, who finished with 14 points. Chas Stinson added 12 points and three steals for Stonehill. Amir Nesbitt also recorded 12 points.

